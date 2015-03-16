Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
MOSCOW-MAY 23:Figure skaters Maria Petrova and Alexei Tikhonov. "Voskresnik".Festival Bosco di Ciliegi "Cherry Forest".May 23, 2010 near The Moscow City Palace of children's creativity. Moscow, Russia
Photo Formats
2305 × 3513 pixels • 7.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
656 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
328 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.