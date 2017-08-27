Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Moscow, Russian Federation - August 27, 2017 : Kremlin , The tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fell during the Second World War. It is located at Moscow Kremlin
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1063797035

Stock Photo ID: 1063797035

Moscow, Russian Federation - August 27, 2017 : Kremlin , The tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fell during the Second World War. It is located at Moscow Kremlin

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2187 pixels • 13 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

mgallar

mgallar

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.