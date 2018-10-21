Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 21, 2018: A stamp printed in USSR (Russia) shows Whaling Ship "Sovetskaya Ukraina", Iceberg, Whales, Antarctic Research serie, circa 1963
Formats
2493 × 1800 pixels • 8.3 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 722 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 361 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG