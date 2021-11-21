Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080663297

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 21, 2021: Gzhel, russian ware. Table setting, traditonal national russian folk handicraft: gzhel. Gzhel plate, ware with gzhel painting by Stirada. Russian craft ware. Art

Moscow, Russia
By Sergey Bezgodov

Categories: The ArtsVintage

