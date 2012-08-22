Images

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 9: Antiaircraft rocket system of the big and average range Triumph (S-400) (Gargoyle) on Red Square. Victory Day celebrating on May 9, 2009 in Moscow, Russia
47105845

Stock Photo ID: 47105845

Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

ID1974

ID1974