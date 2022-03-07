Images

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – MARCH 7, 2022: Closed shop in Metropolis shopping center, Moscow city, in connection with war in Ukraine. Business, trade and store in Russia. Sanctions. HM store, shop and sanctions
1325746088

1325746088

2133535001

Item ID: 2133535001

Formats

  5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergey Bezgodov

