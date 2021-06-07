Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Moscow, Russia - June 7, 2021: Photography of young man playing table tennis. Photography of street ping-pong sports competitions in the public park in summer day. Lifestyles of big city. Portrait
Formats
5333 × 4000 pixels • 17.8 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG