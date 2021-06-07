Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Moscow, Russia - June 7, 2021: Photography of young man playing table tennis. Photography of street ping-pong sports competitions in the public park in summer day. Lifestyles of big city. Portrait

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129862848

Item ID: 2129862848

Moscow, Russia - June 7, 2021: Photography of young man playing table tennis. Photography of street ping-pong sports competitions in the public park in summer day. Lifestyles of big city. Portrait

Important information

Formats

  • 5333 × 4000 pixels • 17.8 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

YuryKara