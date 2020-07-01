Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2020: Teenager performs trick in skate park during coronavirus pandemic. Push scooter. Extreme sports is popular among youth. Group of young sportsmen. They skateboarding
Detroit, Michigan / USA - 08-01-2019: Skaters practice skateboard tricks at the skate park in Detroit
Happy children
Detroit, Michigan / USA - November 19 -2020: skaters and bikers practice tricks at an outdoor skate park
Sofia, Bulgaria - May 21, 2015: Construction workers are waterproofing a bridge surface floor at a highway in Sofia.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129861309

Item ID: 2129861309

Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2020: Teenager performs trick in skate park during coronavirus pandemic. Push scooter. Extreme sports is popular among youth. Group of young sportsmen. They skateboarding

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

YuryKara