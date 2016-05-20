Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23: Scottish racing driver David Coulthard during the 21st traditional "Race Stars" Za rulyom "on the ice road in Tushino, February 23, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.