Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23: 21st traditional "Race Stars"Za rulyom" on the ice road in Tushino (racing drivers: David Coulthard, Vitaly Petrov, Firdaus Kabirov), February 23, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

49085506

Stock Photo ID: 49085506

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23: 21st traditional "Race Stars"Za rulyom" on the ice road in Tushino (racing drivers: David Coulthard, Vitaly Petrov, Firdaus Kabirov), February 23, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 5004 × 2262 pixels • 16.7 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 452 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 226 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

De Visu

De Visu