Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 16: Women's national teams of Ukraine and China compete at the 2010 RFF Moscow Saber World Fencing Tournament, February 16, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
4158 × 2190 pixels • 13.9 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 527 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 264 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.