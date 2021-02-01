Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083509061
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 01, 2021: A stamp printed in USA shows portrait of Mahatma Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (1869-1948), Champion of Liberty Issue, 1960
By Olga Popova
americaasiacanceledcelebritycollectioncommunicationcorrespondenceculturefacefamousgandhigandhijihindustanihistorichistoryhobbyiconindependenceindiaindiankaramchandleaderlettermacromahatmamailmalemanmessagemohandasmovementpaperpassivepeacepeacefulphilatelicphilatelypoliticalportraitpostpostagepostalpostmarkresistancerevolutionarystampstatessymbolunitedusa
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Celebrities
