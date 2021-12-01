Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083737013
Moscow, Russia - December 1, 2021: Snow covered car after heavy snowfall in Moscow. The car is covered with snow and is parked in the courtyard of a residential area. High quality photo
A
By Andy Shell
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autoautomobileblizzardcappedcarcityclimatecoldcyclonedaydeepeuropeforecastfrostfrostyfrozenheavy snowfallicelotmoscownatureoutdoorovercastparkedparkingproblemroadrussiaseasonseasonalsnowsnow coveredsnowdriftsnowfallsnowflakesnowstormsnowystormtemperaturetowntransporttransportationtrappedurbanvehicleweatherwhitewinterwintertime
Categories: Transportation, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist