MOSCOW, RUSSIA - 06 NOVEMBER 2021: Exterior facade of the State Duma Russian Federation.
Ulitsa Okhotnyy Ryad, 1, Moskva, Russia, 125009
architecturalarchitectureassemblyauthoritybuildingcapitalcentercitycityscapeconstructiondaydemocracydumaemblementranceestablishmentexteriorfacadefamousfederalfederationflaggosdumagosudarstvennayagovernmenthouseinfrastructurelandmarklawmanagementmoscowmunicipalokhotnyokhotny ryadoutdoorparliamentpoliticpoliticianpoliticsrussiarussianryadstatestate dumastructuresymboltraveltverskayaurbanview
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Objects
