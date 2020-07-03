Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081379637
MOSCOW, RUSSIA 03.07.2020: Sea and River Fleet Workers day. Preobrazhensky Life Guards Regiment Sailors aligned in rows by the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier, Alexander garden
By limipix
