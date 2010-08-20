Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOSCOW - OCTOBER 2: Model with fanciful hairdo with bunch of berries wear dress at XVII International Festival "World of Beauty - 2010" in complex Gostiny Dvor, on October 2, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.