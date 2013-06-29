Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MOSCOW - MAY 9: Russian army bombers fly over Grand Kremlin Palace during the Military Parade dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 9, 2010 in Moscow, Russia
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

53075086

Stock Photo ID: 53075086

MOSCOW - MAY 9: Russian army bombers fly over Grand Kremlin Palace during the Military Parade dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 9, 2010 in Moscow, Russia

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3960 × 2238 pixels • 13.2 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 565 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 283 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

De Visu

De Visu