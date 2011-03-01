Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MOSCOW - MAY 9: Russian army bombers fly over Grand Kremlin Palace during the Military Parade dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 9, 2010 in Moscow, Russia

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

52935496

Stock Photo ID: 52935496

MOSCOW - MAY 9: Russian army bombers fly over Grand Kremlin Palace during the Military Parade dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 9, 2010 in Moscow, Russia

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2832 × 1770 pixels • 9.4 × 5.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 625 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

De Visu

De Visu