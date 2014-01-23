Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
MOSCOW - MAY 9: MI-8 multipurpose helicopters fly over Red Square during the Military Parade dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 9, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
3804 × 3096 pixels • 12.7 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 814 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 407 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
