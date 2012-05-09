Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOSCOW - MAY 6: Smerch RSZO - heavy multiple rockets launcher. Dress rehearsal of Military Parade on 65th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War on May 6, 2010 on Red Square in Moscow
Photo Formats
3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.