Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MOSCOW - MAY 20: Figure skaters Maria Petrova and Alexei Tikhonov. Concert in memory Oleg Yankovsky. Festival Bosco di Ciliegi "Cherry Forest". May 20, 2010 in Moscow Conservatory. Moscow, Russia
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

53538532

Stock Photo ID: 53538532

MOSCOW - MAY 20: Figure skaters Maria Petrova and Alexei Tikhonov. Concert in memory Oleg Yankovsky. Festival Bosco di Ciliegi "Cherry Forest". May 20, 2010 in Moscow Conservatory. Moscow, Russia

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

magicinfoto

magicinfoto

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.