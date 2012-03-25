Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MOSCOW - MAY 15: Alania's midfielder Jeldar Nizamutdinov in a game of the 11th round of Russian Football Premier League - Dinamo Moscow vs. Alania Vladikavkaz - 2:0, May 15, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
3378 × 3192 pixels • 11.3 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 945 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 473 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG