MOSCOW - MAY 15: Alania's forward Aleksandr Marenich (L) in a game of the 11th round of Russian Football Premier League - Dinamo Moscow vs. Alania Vladikavkaz - 2:0, May 15, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
4014 × 2442 pixels • 13.4 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 608 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 304 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
