Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOSCOW – MARCH 27 : Model with face art competes at an annual 2009 Beauty Festival "MOSKOVSKIE BEREGA" (Moscow banks) on the 3rd day of the event at Stadium Olympic March 27, 2009 in Moscow.
Photo Formats
2016 × 3013 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.