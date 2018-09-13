Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOSCOW - JUNE,24: Japanese audiovisual artist Ryoichi Kurokawa. Closure of 10th Media Forum Within 31st Moscow International Film Festival at Club Barkhat. June 24, 2009 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
2912 × 4368 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.