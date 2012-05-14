Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MOSCOW - FEBRUARY 20: An unidentified participant in action at International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix Cup champions Gazprom, February 20, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

52369099

Stock Photo ID: 52369099

MOSCOW - FEBRUARY 20: An unidentified participant in action at International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix Cup champions Gazprom, February 20, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2442 × 3048 pixels • 8.1 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 801 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 401 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

De Visu

De Visu