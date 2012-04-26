Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOSCOW - FEB 19: Fighter hits another fighter at World Cup 2011 KUDO in Olympiysky Sports Complex, on February 19, 2011 in Moscow, Russia. Fighters is Alentuge from Sri Lanka and Kolyan from Russia.
Photo Formats
3000 × 4500 pixels • 10 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.