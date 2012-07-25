Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOSCOW - APRIL 29: Russian army military vehicles in downtown Moscow on Tverskaya Street near Red Square, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, April 29, 2010 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
5184 × 2670 pixels • 17.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 515 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 258 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.