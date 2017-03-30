Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
MOSCOW - APRIL 21: Ceremony of transfer of the symbolic Victory Banner of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Hall of Fame Museum of the Patriotic War, April 21, 2010 in Moscow, Russia
Photo Formats
4806 × 3456 pixels • 16 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 719 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 360 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
