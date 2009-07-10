Images

Image
MOSCOW - APR 11: Sportsmen train whitewater rafting technique in Pakhra river April 11, 2009 in Moscow, Russia. The training consists of creating risky situations and how to overcome them.
30794851

Stock Photo ID: 30794851

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Andromed

Andromed

