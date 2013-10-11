Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MOSCOW - 19 NOVEMBER,2016: Sound technician & lights technicians control the rock concert.Professional audio & light mixer.Mixing console equipment for concerts & night party.Double exposure effect
Edit
MOSCOW - 3 DECEMBER,2016: Sound technician and lights technicians control the music show in night club.Professional audio,light mixer controller panel.Pro equipment for concerts.Stage lighting control
dj play with mixer in night club cyan tones
sound check for concert, mixer control, music engineer, backstage
The server room tells the computer server that is working continuously. Convey the power and progress.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

642607504

Item ID: 642607504

MOSCOW - 19 NOVEMBER,2016: Sound technician & lights technicians control the rock concert.Professional audio & light mixer.Mixing console equipment for concerts & night party.Double exposure effect

Important information

Formats

  • 2640 × 3960 pixels • 8.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

hurricanehank

hurricanehank