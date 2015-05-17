Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 280465964
MOSCOW - 18 SEPTEMBER,2014 : Famous rap singer Earl DMX Simmons performing live music show in night club.Hip hop star singing on stage.Rapper on scene.Concert lighting,crowded nightclub.Live rap star
