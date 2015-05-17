Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MOSCOW - 18 SEPTEMBER,2014 : Famous rap singer Earl DMX Simmons performing live music show in night club.Hip hop star singing on stage.Rapper on scene.Concert lighting,crowded nightclub.Live rap star
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

280465964

Stock Photo ID: 280465964

MOSCOW - 18 SEPTEMBER,2014 : Famous rap singer Earl DMX Simmons performing live music show in night club.Hip hop star singing on stage.Rapper on scene.Concert lighting,crowded nightclub.Live rap star

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

hurricanehank

hurricanehank