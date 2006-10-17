Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOROWALI, INDONESIA - Patchouli oil refinery in Le-le Village, Bahodopi District, Morowali Regency, Central Sulawesi, which is managed communally by the local community. Patchouli oil, which is a lead
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG