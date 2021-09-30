Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081846020
MORONDAVA, MADAGASKAR - August 2018. Annual Baobab Festival in the Allée des Baobabs. It makes the inhabitants of Madagascar aware of the need to save baobabs, which are in danger of extinction.
Morondava, Madagascar
