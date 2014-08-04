Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Morning time at home healthy breakfast laptop and phone on table.
Natural meal and drink at work in remote office health nutrition food with computer, freelance desktop workspace. Home working concept
Formats
5490 × 3660 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG