Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits
Bride and groom at the window
Handsome senior male in suit and eyeglasses and with white beard holding tablet having phone call while walking in passage on street looking away
beautiful bride and groom standing together near a window
Bride and groom at the window
Silhouettes of the bride and groom in the interior room, hotel near the window. Wedding portrait of newlyweds.
Rough day for asian businessman. Businessman worried with a bad business situation in the city.
bride hugging her father at the wedding

See more

606514454

See more

606514454

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134239745

Item ID: 2134239745

Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4600 × 3067 pixels • 15.3 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlegBlokhin

OlegBlokhin