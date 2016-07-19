Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits
Handsome young groom going to his own wedding, wearing a shirt and adjusting his tie
Handsome, muscular and sexy young man poses on a dark background. Black and white filter
black and white studio photography
Close up black and white portrait of stylish young couple, pretty woman and handsome man, wearing white shirt and black bow tie, embracing, looking at the camera, against plain studio background
Fashion portrait of young and attractive dark skinned Indian Bengali brunette woman in lingerie and white shirt calling someone in black copy space background. Indian fashion photography.
Black and white portrait of a handsome man in a suit shows stop sign with his palm on a black background.
Slender Caucasian Female Portrait

See more

278532704

See more

278532704

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134239705

Item ID: 2134239705

Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 5760 pixels • 12.8 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlegBlokhin

OlegBlokhin