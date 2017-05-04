Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits
Portrait of young successful man using a cellular phone on a background of window of a skyscraper with a panoramic metropolis view.
Portrait of young successful man using a cellular phone on a background of window of a skyscraper with a panoramic metropolis view.
Silhouettes of business people talking on phone and texting when walking in modern office with big panoramic windows
Businesswoman walk to the glass window
Young beautiful pregnant woman posing near big window. Silhouette
businessman with phone in airport
Businessman standing in clean interior with columns and megapolis city view. Leadership and success concept

See more

1689654181

See more

1689654181

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134239689

Item ID: 2134239689

Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5231 × 3487 pixels • 17.4 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlegBlokhin

OlegBlokhin