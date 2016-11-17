Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits
Portrait of a young woman looking at the camera. Beautiful stylish woman in a black coat on a city street.
Portrait of man with dark beard in the morning
girl with a drink in her hands
young girl window shopping
Young woman with curly hair sitting next to a window, looking at camera.
Young beautiful girl. Photo session at home. Sexy lady.
Outdoor photo of brunette lady walking on street background in cold autumn day. Fashion street style portrait. wearing dark casual trousers, white shirt, sunglasses and black coat. Fashion concept.

See more

1760797646

See more

1760797646

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134239679

Item ID: 2134239679

Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3496 × 5244 pixels • 11.7 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlegBlokhin

OlegBlokhin