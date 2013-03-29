Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits
Passionate beautiful fashion couple
parody and funny bride and groom. Happy wedding day
smoking cool boy man in reggio emilia city center
happy young couple going to the church
Close portrait of elegant wedding couple
Wedding shot of stylish bride and groom sitting on bed
happy couple standing near modern city center

See more

766513765

See more

766513765

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134239677

Item ID: 2134239677

Morning of a stylish groom, man, in a black suit and tie, his preparations at the hotel, in a photo studio, fastening buttons and jacket, portraits

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3517 × 5276 pixels • 11.7 × 17.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlegBlokhin

OlegBlokhin