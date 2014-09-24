Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Morning light in colonnade of Kom Ombo Sobek temple in Aswan Governorate, Upper Egypt. It was constructed during the Ptolemaic dynasty, 180-47 BC.
Egyptian ancient hieroglyphs on columns in great hypostyle hall of Karnak temple
Aswan, Egypt: The amazing Temple of Isis at Philae island in Lake Nasser. Located at 11 km of Aswan, Egypt
Apsara dancers decorate the interior courtyard walls of Angkor Wat, Cambodia
Unesco world heritage site Ellora caves Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India. clicked on 28-3 2019
September 9, 2018: Egypt. The Luxor Temple comprises a vast mix of temples, chapels, pylons and other ancient buildings on the East Bank of the Nile River near Luxor
Saint Peter, Capernaum - The Church of the House of Peter
Gopachal rock-cut Jain monuments, Ancient statues of Jain Tirthankaras in Gopachal Parvat, Gwalior, India.

See more

1283818336

See more

1283818336

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129146544

Item ID: 2129146544

Morning light in colonnade of Kom Ombo Sobek temple in Aswan Governorate, Upper Egypt. It was constructed during the Ptolemaic dynasty, 180-47 BC.

Formats

  • 2635 × 3780 pixels • 8.8 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 697 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 349 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zzvet

Zzvet