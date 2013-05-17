Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Morning Hair. Tired woman with very messy long morning hair and a silly smile - just out of bed. Beautiful mixed asian / caucasian model isolated on white background.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

42771364

Stock Photo ID: 42771364

Morning Hair. Tired woman with very messy long morning hair and a silly smile - just out of bed. Beautiful mixed asian / caucasian model isolated on white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 3744 × 5298 pixels • 12.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 707 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Maridav

Maridav