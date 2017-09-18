Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
For a more seductive coffee break. Businessman opening disposable cup in office. Coffee break
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4711 × 3136 pixels • 15.7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG