Image
Mo'okini Heuiau in the north of Big Island, Hawaii - Flower offering on a rock shrine in the ruins of a temple of the Hawaiian religion in the Kohala Historical Sites State Monument near Upolu Point
2134450741

Item ID: 2134450741

Formats

  • 4608 × 3072 pixels • 15.4 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alexandre G. ROSA

Alexandre G. ROSA