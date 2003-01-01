Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Monument to St. Anthony and the Bell Tower of the Russian Orthodox St. Nicholas Ugreshsky Monastery in the Moscow suburb of Dzerzhinsky in the snowy winter. January 2022
Formats
4180 × 3669 pixels • 13.9 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 878 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 439 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG