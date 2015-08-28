Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MONTREAL QUEBEC CANADA 03 16 2023: Sunlife building in Montreal canada.The Sun Life Building is an historic office building at 1155 Metcalfe Street. Place ville Marie in background.
Formats
3800 × 3443 pixels • 12.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 906 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 453 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG