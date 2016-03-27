Images

MONTREAL QUEBEC CANADA 03 16 2022: Downtown Montreal CN, Sunlife and Place ville Marie Buildings, Cathedral-Basilica of Mary, Queen of the World
London, England - 5/13/14: Fish eye wide angle view of the BBC headquarters & All Souls church on Langham Place in London's West End- a world famous British public services broadcaster.
Moscow / Russia - January 2, 2019: building of Moscow State University on Vorobyovy Gory
NEW YORK - May 30, 2015: New York City Hall is located at the center of City Hall Park in the Civic Center area of Lower Manhattan, New York City, between Broadway, Park Row, and Chambers Street.
London / UK - 05/23/2020: London's busy area, popular destination empty as people self isolate during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. All Souls Langham Place
Cape Town city hall
Bielsko Biala / Poland - August 6, 2019: Polish Theater and post office in Bielsko Biala.
Dome of the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth, Israel, against the blue sky

Item ID: 2136612737

MONTREAL QUEBEC CANADA 03 16 2022: Downtown Montreal CN, Sunlife and Place ville Marie Buildings, Cathedral-Basilica of Mary, Queen of the World

