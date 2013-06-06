Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Montreal, Canada - June, 2018: African American and Caucasian women playing djembe drum bongo in tam tams or Mount Royal Park, Montreal, Canada.
Formats
7277 × 4851 pixels • 24.3 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG