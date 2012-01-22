Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MONTREAL CANADA 92 15 2022: Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel. One of the oldest churches in Montreal, it was built in 1771 over the ruins of an earlier chapel
Architectural fragments of Brick Gothic St. Mary's Basilica (Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven or Kosciol Mariacki). Built in early XIII century Church is main landmark of city. Kracow, Poland.
Braunau am Inn, Upper Austria/ Austria - August 11 2019: Townhall of Branau am Inn, in German known as Stadtamt Braunau
Railway station of Chernihiv, Ukraine.
Typical Mudejar architecture in Teruel, Aragon, Eastern Spain.
View to The Church Of The Icon Of The Holy Virgin Mary at Theodore Monastery in Gorodets, Russia
Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours, Our Lady of Good Help, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This church is one of the oldest churches in Montreal, built in 1771 over the ruin
Closeup of Church of St Michael the Archangel and St Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr and Pauline Fathers Monastery (Skalka) in Krakow, Poland

See more

1250954464

See more

1250954464

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124561692

Item ID: 2124561692

MONTREAL CANADA 92 15 2022: Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel. One of the oldest churches in Montreal, it was built in 1771 over the ruins of an earlier chapel

Important information

Formats

  • 2813 × 4751 pixels • 9.4 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 592 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 296 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

meunierd

meunierd