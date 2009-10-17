Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MONTREAL CANADA 02 15 22: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building
Formats
3370 × 3426 pixels • 11.2 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
984 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
492 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG